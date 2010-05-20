Pelosi Tells Audience That Musicians Can Quit Their Jobs And Focus On Their Talents Because The Government Will Give Them Healthcare

A CNSnews.com video posted on The Danza Tap shows a brief clip of Nancy Pelosi telling an audience in California that if you’re a musician you can “quit your job and focus on your talents” because the taxpayer will fund your healthcare.

It’s called being “entrepreneurial.”



To be fair, it’s frequently argued that one of the benefits of government-funded healthcare is that it will allow for labour market flexibility.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.