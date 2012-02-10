Pelosi: Stephen Colbert Must Be Stopped

It’s on!



House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is out with a hard-hitting ad today on the destructive influence of…. Stephen Colbert?

“Stephen Colbert used to be my friend,” Pelosi says in the narration. “I even signed the poor baby’s cast when he hurt his hand. But since the day he started his super PAC, taking secret money from special interests, he’s been out of control.”

He used the PAC to attack “my friend Newt Gingrich,” Pelosi says with a wink that you have to imagine yourself.

And then comes the final blow to Colbert:

“And if that weren’t enough I hear he doesn’t even like kittens,” she says.

Wow. Brutal.

Of course, Pelosi doesn’t really want to stop Stephen Colbert. Colbert’s super PAC, though a real entity (which has raised over a million dollars), exists only to exemplify the problem of super PACs.

Pelosi’s ad, then, actually takes the same line as Colbert. The difference is that Pelosi is forthright, while Colbert is masked in satire. At the end of the ad, Pelosi plugs a Facebook page supporting the Disclose Act, which seeks to curb unlimited, secret campaign donations.

It was all in good fun, but don’t expect Colbert to let this one go.

Brace yourselves for the inevitable rebuttal from Colbert, who will no doubt come out swinging on his show.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.