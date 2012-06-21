Pelosi Blasts Eric Holder Contempt Vote: 'I Could Have Arrested Karl Rove Any Day'

Photo: AP

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi lashed out today at the House Oversight committee decision to vote on whether to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt over botched Fast and Furious gun-running scandal. “I could have arrested Karl Rove on any given day,” Pelosi told reporters, according to the Huffington Post. “I’m not kidding. There’s a prison here in the Capitol … If we had spotted him in the Capitol, we could have arrested him.”



When one reporter asked on “what grounds” Pelosi could have arrested former President George W. Bush’s chief of staff, the House Democratic leader continued: “Oh, any number. But there were some specific ones for his being in contempt of Congress. But we didn’t.”

