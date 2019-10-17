Pelosi said Trump had a 'meltdown' after the House overwhelmingly voted to condemn his Syria retreat

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks out with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to speak with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on October 16, 2019.

President Donald Trump had a “meltdown” during a meeting with Democratic leaders on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

Trump was particularly upset by growing bipartisan opposition to his Syria retreat.

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution condemning Trump’s recent decision to withdraw US forces from northeast Syria and abandon the Kurds.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said President Donald Trump had a “meltdown” in a meeting with Democratic leaders on his strategy to contain ISIS.

Trump was apparently particularly triggered by the fact the House overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution condemning his Syria retreat.

The House approved the measure in a 354-60 vote, with 129 Republicans voting in favour of it. Just 60 House Republicans voted against it.

“He was shaken up by it,” Pelosi said in reference to the vote. She added: “And that’s why we couldn’t continue in the meeting, because he was just not relating to the reality of it.”

The White House disputes Pelosi’s account of the meeting.

“The President was measured, factual and decisive, while Speaker Pelosi’s decision to walk out was baffling, but not surprising,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Insider via email.

“She had no intention of listening or contributing to an important meeting on national security issues,” Grisham added. “While democratic leadership chose to storm out and get in front of the cameras to whine, everyone else in the meeting chose to stay in the room and work on behalf of this country.”

