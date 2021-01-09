Pelosi says House will preserve every option 'including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment'

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after a press conference on Capitol Hill on December 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Friday signalling that House members are ready to move forward with articles of impeachment as well 25th Amendment legislation.

Earlier Friday, Pelosi confirmed that she held conversations with a top US general about safeguards on nuclear codes during President Donald Trump’s remaining days in office.

The move to impeach or forcibly remove Trump has gained considerable momentum in Washington, DC, after a riotous mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, where members of Congress were gathered to certify the President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a new statement foll lowing a Democratic caucus call, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with 25th Amendment proceedings, or motions for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The move to impeach or remove Trump has gained considerable momentum in Washington, DC, after a riotous mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, where representatives were gathered to certify the President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Democratic House leaders are looking to vote on articles of impeachment as early as Monday, according to Rep. Katherine Clark. Vice President Mike Pence’s advisors told Insider that Pence would oppose 25th Amendment legislation, and in a speech today, Biden said the decision to impeach Trump would lie with Congress.

Pelosi’s statement expanded on the fast-moving impeachment plans, stating that, “Today, the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long conversation that was sad, moving and patriotic. It was a conversation unlike any other, because it followed an action unlike any other.”

The statement added that House members “hope” that the President immediately resigns, but earlier today a statement from the White House press secretary said that there was a zero per cent chance Trump would resign, and added that impeachment would be “politically motivated,” saying that it “will only serve to further divide our great country.”

“I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment,” Pelosi’s statement said. “Accordingly, the House will preserve every option â€” including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment.”

Earlier Friday, three Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee circulated draft articles of impeachment. Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and Ted Lieu of California drafted the articles, first obtained by CNN.

The draft notably included a clause that would prohibit Trump from seeking public office again in the future.

Expanded Coverage Module: capitol-siege-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.