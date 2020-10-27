Pelosi rips into the Trump administration over virus testing as the odds of coronavirus relief before the election dwindle

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Oct. 22.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fiercely criticised the Trump administration for not including a national virus testing and tracing strategy in their stimulus proposal.

“We cannot accept the Administration’s refusal to crush the virus, honour our heroes or put money in the pockets of the American people,” she said in a Monday letter to colleagues.

Democrats are seeking $US2.2 trillion in additional spending while the White House has offered nearly $US1.9 trillion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the Trump administration on Monday for resisting a national virus testing and tracing strategy in a coronavirus relief package, citing the lack of one in a letter to House Democrats.

“We must come to agreement as soon as possible,” Pelosi said. “But we cannot accept the Administration’s refusal to crush the virus, honour our heroes or put money in the pockets of the American people.”

The California Democrat blasted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for saying “we’re not going to control the pandemic” in a CNN interview on Sunday.

Stimulus negotiations are deadlocked with both sides clashing on virus testing, as well as federal unemployment benefits and aid to state and local governments, among other measures. Democrats are seeking $US2.2 trillion in additional spending while the White House has offered nearly $US1.9 trillion.



Read more:





An investment chief overseeing $US23 billion breaks down 2 critical election-linked risks facing the market â€” and shares the smartest way to turn them both into profit opportunities



National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said earlier on Monday that stimulus talks have “certainly slowed down.”

“We are close but there are still important policy issues that separate us,” he said.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke again on Monday afternoon and there were few indications of progress on a deal. “We continue to eagerly await the Administration’s acceptance of our health language,” Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.

He added further headway can be made if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signs onto a broad relief package. “The Speaker remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached before the election,” he said.

But McConnell and Senate Republicans do not support a colossal spending bill, and the window for passing relief legislation before the election is rapidly closing. Sen. Richard Shelby, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday it is “about midnight.”

For now, Shelby said odds are “very, very slim” lawmakers will approve a deal with eight days until Election Day. Congress could potentially pass an aid bill during a “lame duck” session, but it’s highly uncertain whether it will take action.

Many economists as well as Federal Reserve officials are pressing Congress to approve a rescue package to prop up an economy that’s showing signs of weakening. Millions of Americans are still out of work and receiving unemployment benefits.

No federal relief has gone out the door since the spring, and many programs such as the $US600 federal unemployment benefit expired several months ago.

Stocks fell sharply on Monday as virus cases surged in the US combined with mounting anxiety over the lack of a stimulus deal. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 650 points, or 2.3%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.