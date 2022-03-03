Nancy Pelosi responds to Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s State of the Union outbursts: ‘I think they should just shut up’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on March 3, 2022. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert made frequent outbursts during Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

Insider asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi what her reaction was, and if any action should be taken.

“I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said. Shut up,” she responded.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has just two words for Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert: “Shut up.”

Asked by Insider about the two far-right members’ frequent outbursts during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Pelosi echoed a caught-on-camera moment from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, where he appeared to mouth the words “shut up” as Boebert yelled at Biden.

“I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up,” she said at her weekly press conference. “That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.”

During Biden’s speech on Tuesday night, both Boebert and Greene made frequent outbursts directed at the president, including trying to start a “build the wall” chant while Biden spoke about immigration. But Boebert in particular was condemned for accusing Biden of being responsible for the deaths of 13 soldiers in Afghanistan as he spoke about his late son Beau’s battle with cancer.

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know,” Biden said during his speech, prompting the interruption from Boebert.

“You put them there, 13 of them,” the Colorado congresswoman yelled, referring to the troops killed in Afghanistan while protecting Kabul airport during the chaotic American withdrawal in August.

Boebert was roundly condemned by Democrats, with DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York telling Insider that he doesn’t know if he belongs “to the same human race” as Boebert. Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said Boebert and Greene “might as well” have been wearing trash bags during the speech.