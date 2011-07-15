Pelosi: "Republicans May Need To See Markets Drop 500 Points" Before Making Debt Deal

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Republicans may need to see a market response to a failure to reach a debt ceiling deal before agreeing to one.



Asked whether she thought a market response was needed, Pelosi said “I don’t, but Republicans may need to see markets drop 500 points,” she said in a press conference Thursday morning.

Pelosi compared the current situation to the TARP vote, saying Republicans may need a crisis before supporting a debt limit increase.

Meanwhile Republicans say there is no need to go to Camp David to negotiate an agreement on raising the debt limit and lowering the deficit this weekend. The White House has not officially invited the leaders to the presidential retreat, but Bloomberg reported such a plan was under consideration.

Michael Steel, a spokesman for Speaker of the House John Boehner said in a statement that “The Speaker has told the White House he sees no need to go to Camp David this weekend.”

Pelosi said she “really hoped” not to be invited to Camp David, saying she thought a deal could be reached in Washington.

READ: WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE DEBT CEILING TALKS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.