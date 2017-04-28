PELOSI: The minute Republicans vote for Trumpcare, 'they are putting doo-doo on their shoe'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took colourful aim at the Republican effort to revive their healthcare overhaul during a press conference on Thursday.

After introducing an amendment to sway conservative GOP lawmakers in the House, Republican leadership has reintroduced the American Health Care Act — which would repeal and replace Obamacare — onto the legislative agenda.

Pelosi said that puts Republicans in a “lose-lose-lose” situation.

“The president is making them walk the plank on a bill,” Pelosi said. “When they brought it up before, it had 17% support among the American people. Which means even Republicans were not supporting their bill.”

Pelosi was referring to a poll from Quinnipiac that showed only 17% of American were in favour of the AHCA. Subsequent surveys have shown new ideas that have been floated on the legislation have not improved its popularity.

Pelosi said that a vote on the bill would likely stain Republicans’ reputations going forward.

“So if they vote on it — just bringing it up is not good — if they vote on it, the minute they cast that vote they put doo-doo on their shoe. A tattoo on their forehead,” Pelosi said. “And they have to explain it to their children, at some point they have to explain to their children what they did to make America sick again.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the original version of the AHCA would leave 24 million more people without insurance over the next 10 years than the current projection. Independent health policy analysts have said new amendments to the bill could drive up costs for Americans with preexisting conditions.

“And then, say they pass it,” Pelosi said. “Even worse, they really have to be accountable for it. And it’s largely unpassable in the Senate, so they walk the plank for nothing. Thank you, Mr. President.”

