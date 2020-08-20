Pelosi says USPS postmaster general told her he has 'no intention' of replacing the sorting machines and mailboxes that have been removed

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (2nd R) arrives for a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on August 5, 2020.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reportedly told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he has “no intention” of replacing the mail counting machines and mailboxes that have been removed in precincts across the country.

His reported comment follows his statement promising to halt changes to the Postal Service’s operations until after the election.

“Earlier today, I spoke with Postmaster General DeJoy regarding his alleged pause in operational changes,” Pelosi tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

“During our conversation, he admitted he has no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other infrastructure that have been removed.”

DeJoy has been under fire for hampering the Postal Service’s ability to turn around mail quickly under the auspice of President Donald Trump and his continued efforts to undermine the legitimacy of mail-in voting.

Both DeJoy and Trump have claimed the recent rollbacks of machines and mailboxes have been part of a plan to financially strengthen the Postal Service.

In Michigan, the mail counting machines that help with turnaround have been found dumped in a parking lot with their power chords severed.

The nationwide slowdown of mail shows no signs of turning around anytime soon, with the Postmaster General reportedly telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he has "no intention" of replacing any of the mailboxes or sorting machines that have been removed from precincts across the country in recent weeks.

Earlier today, I spoke with Postmaster General DeJoy regarding his alleged pause in operational changes. During our conversation, he admitted he has no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other infrastructure that have been removed. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 19, 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently released a statement promising to halt changes to any of the Postal Service’s operations that would affect voting in the 2020 election. The statement didn’t specify whether any measures he’s already taken would be changed back or replaced.

“Earlier today, I spoke with Postmaster General DeJoy regarding his alleged pause in operational changes,” Pelosi tweeted. “During our conversation, he admitted he has no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other infrastructure that have been removed.”

The postmaster general’s initial announcement followed widespread backlash over changes to Postal Service operations, ostensibly billed as cost cutting measures, that delayed mail delivery in pockets of the country.

Democrats have said they worry the changes could delay the delivery of mail-in ballots in November.

Over 20 states have sued the USPS over the operations changes, and DeJoy is set to testify before the Senate on Friday and the House on Monday.

Meanwhile, a report has emerged in Michigan of mail sorting machines being dumped in a parking lot with their power chords severed.

.@USPS GR Patterson location has pieces of the mail sorting machines out in the parking lot. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/OuugjhTbfE — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020

Those machines are critical for turning around large amounts of mail in highly populated areas, and postal workers have told reporters that their removal significantly harms their ability to get deliveries out on time.

Some of the changes – including removing the sorting machines and collection boxes – have been underway for years, since before DeJoy took over as head of the USPS. Many were implemented in response to an overall decline in mail volume.

