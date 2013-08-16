After 15th Sexual Harassment Allegation, Pelosi Demands Filner's Resignation

Earlier today, a 15th woman came forward to accuse San Diego Mayor Bob Filner (D) of sexual harassment. Now, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is urging him to resign.

Mayor Filner is out of rehab, he should be out of the Mayor’s Office — should not subject San Diegans to pain & expense of a recall.

— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 15, 2013

Before being elected mayor, Filner spent two decades in Congress as a member of Pelosi’s Democartic caucus.

So far, Filner has held on as mayor in spite a growing bipartisan chorus (including the San Diego Democratic Party) calling for his resignation. Filner may be removed by recall, but efforts to collect signatures to force a recall election have been plagued by infighting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.