Pelosi says Biden shouldn't debate Trump: 'I wouldn't legitimise a conversation with him'

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on August 27, 2020.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t think there should be any presidential debates because President Donald Trump will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

“I wouldn’t legitimise a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Roughly an hour later, Biden reiterated his commitment to debating Trump: “I’m going to be a fact-checker on the floor.”

The first 2020 presidential debate of three is scheduled next month on Sept. 29.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks Joe Biden should not debate President Donald Trump because Trump will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency” since “he does that everyday.”

“Don’t tell anybody I told you this – especially don’t tell Joe Biden,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference on Thursday. “I don’t think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts.”

“I wouldn’t legitimise a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi said. “I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. And they’re not to be about skulduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds.”

The House Democratic leader and the president have long engaged in verbal attacks and snubbed each other. Perhaps most notably, Trump ignored her handshake at his State of the Union this year and Pelosi ripped up his speech after he finished speaking. They have reportedly not spoken directly in the last 10 months.

Pelosi acknowledged that the Biden campaign “thinks differently” about participating in the debates.

Biden himself quickly reemphasized that point on Thursday.

“I’m going to debate him,” the former vice president said. “I’m going to be a fact-checker on the floor while I’m debating him.”

The 2020 candidates are planning to appear at three presidential debates, with the first scheduled for Sept. 29. The remaining two are set for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Each debate will run for 90 minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.