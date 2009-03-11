Pelosi Already Talking About Second Stimulus

Raise your hand if you don’t think there’s going to be a second stimulus.



Paul Krugman thinks so. His sense is that come late this year, GDP will still be falling sharply, unemployment will be soaring, and that Obama will have to push through a second stimulus, but without the political wind at his back.

And Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also think it’s a possibility, though of course she wants to let the first one work before promising another one, notes Politco.

The best part: She believes the current stimulus is “fiscally responsible” and “market-oriented.”

Seriously, she said that.

