Pelosi A "No" Vote On Budget Deal?

It seems hard to imagine, but The Hill is reporting that a surprising number of “leadership” Democrats in the House will vote “no” this afternoon on the FY 2011 budget deal.



More surprising, The Hill reports that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might also vote against the enabling legislation. Here’s the report:

House Democratic leaders are prepared to buck President Obama with a ‘no’ vote on the 2011 spending deal he struck with Speaker John Boehner (R-OH).

Two members of the House Democratic leadership team, Caucus Chairman John Larson (D-CT) and Vice Chairman Xavier Becerra (D-CA), told The Hill they would oppose the legislation, while Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD.) said he might vote ‘yes’ but has not committed to supporting the bill.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) has kept silent on her position, and senior Democrats said they have not been told how she plans to vote. “We’ll see,” is all Pelosi would tell The Hill when asked her position late (Wednesday).

Rep. Pelosi is angry that she was basically ignored (by the White House) during last week’s negotiations over the budget agreement. She may use this vote to let the White House know that ignoring her has consequences.

Update: She voted “no.”

