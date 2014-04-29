The World's New Best Restaurant Is Noma (Again)

Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant known for serving “foraged” fare, has once again been named the world’s best restaurant by Restaurant magazine.
The awards were handed out this evening in London. Noma regained the crown after losing last year to El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, which
serves native Catalan fare with a cutting-edge twist.
Before that, Noma had taken the title the previous four years. The restaurant, where dinner for two can run upwards of $US900, received some bad press last year when dozens of diners got sick with a norovirus after eating there.
The kitchen, run by executive chef René Redzepi, serves a reinvented version of Nordic cuisine with a focus on ingredients foraged from the nearby forests and shores.
The list, which is co-sponsored by S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, gives a snapshot of the best restaurants in the world in a given year. It is selected by the votes of more than 900 international leaders in the restaurant industry, including food critics, chefs, and restaurateurs. Each member can cast seven votes, and at least three must recognise restaurants outside of their home regions.
Here are the 2014 winners:
50. Waku Ghin, Singapore
49. Coi Restaurant, San Francisco, U.S.
48. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa (and Best in Africa)
47. The Fat Duck, Berkshire, UK
46. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
45. Hof van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
44. The French Laundry, Napa Valley, USA
43. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland
42. Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark
41. Quique Dacosta, Alicante, Spain
40. Daniel, New York City, U.S.
39. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
38. L’Astrance, Paris, France
37. Restaurant Andre, Singapore
36. Mani, Sao Paulo, Brazil
35. Martín Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain
34. Asador Etxebarri, Vizcaya, Spain
33. Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo, Japan
32. Attica, Melbourne, Australia (and Best in Australasia)
31. L’Atelier Saint-Germain de Joel Robuchon, Paris, France
30. Per Se, New York, U.S.
29. De Librije, Zwolle, The Netherlands
28. Acqua, Germany
27. Le Chateaubriand, Paris, France
26. Azurmendi, Bilbao, Spain (and Most Sustainable Restaurant)
25. L’Arpege, Paris, France
24. Amber, Hong Kong
23. Restaurant Franzen, Stockholm, Sweden
22. Vila Joya, Albufeira, Portugal
21. Le Bernardin, New York, U.S.
20. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico
19. Faviken Magasinet, Jamtland County, Sweden
18. Astrid y Gaston, Lima, Peru
17. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand
16. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria
15. Central, Lima, Peru
14. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan
13. Nahm, Bangkok, Thailand (and Best in Asia)
12. Vendome, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
11. Mirazur, Menton, France
10. The Ledbury, London, UK
9. Alinea, Chicago, U.S.
8. Arzak, San Sebastián, Spain
7. D.O.M, Sao Paulo, Brazil (and Best in South America)
6. Mugaritz, Errenteria, Spain
5. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London, UK
4. Eleven Madison Park, New York, U.S. (and Best in North America)
3. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy
2. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
1. Noma, Copenhagen, Denmark
The award for the world’s best pastry chef went to Jordi Roca of El Celler De Can Roca, and the award for best female chef went to Helena Rizzo of Mani in Sao Paulo.
