The World's New Best Restaurant Is Noma (Again)

Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant known for serving “foraged” fare, has once again been named the world’s best restaurant by Restaurant magazine.

The awards were handed out this evening in London. Noma regained the crown after losing last year to El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, which

serves native Catalan fare with a cutting-edge twist.

Before that, Noma had taken the title the previous four years. The restaurant, where dinner for two can run upwards of $US900, received some bad press last year when dozens of diners got sick with a norovirus after eating there.

The kitchen, run by executive chef René Redzepi, serves a reinvented version of Nordic cuisine with a focus on ingredients foraged from the nearby forests and shores.

The list, which is co-sponsored by S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, gives a snapshot of the best restaurants in the world in a given year. It is selected by the votes of more than 900 international leaders in the restaurant industry, including food critics, chefs, and restaurateurs. Each member can cast seven votes, and at least three must recognise restaurants outside of their home regions.

Here are the 2014 winners:

50. Waku Ghin, Singapore

49. Coi Restaurant, San Francisco, U.S.

48. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa (and Best in Africa)

47. The Fat Duck, Berkshire, UK

46. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

45. Hof van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium

44. The French Laundry, Napa Valley, USA

43. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland

42. Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark

41. Quique Dacosta, Alicante, Spain

40. Daniel, New York City, U.S.

39. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

38. L’Astrance, Paris, France

37. Restaurant Andre, Singapore

36. Mani, Sao Paulo, Brazil

35. Martín Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain

34. Asador Etxebarri, Vizcaya, Spain

33. Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo, Japan

32. Attica, Melbourne, Australia (and Best in Australasia)

31. L’Atelier Saint-Germain de Joel Robuchon, Paris, France

30. Per Se, New York, U.S.

29. De Librije, Zwolle, The Netherlands

28. Acqua, Germany

27. Le Chateaubriand, Paris, France

26. Azurmendi, Bilbao, Spain (and Most Sustainable Restaurant)

25. L’Arpege, Paris, France

24. Amber, Hong Kong

23. Restaurant Franzen, Stockholm, Sweden

22. Vila Joya, Albufeira, Portugal

21. Le Bernardin, New York, U.S.

20. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico

19. Faviken Magasinet, Jamtland County, Sweden

18. Astrid y Gaston, Lima, Peru

17. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

16. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

15. Central, Lima, Peru

14. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

13. Nahm, Bangkok, Thailand (and Best in Asia)

12. Vendome, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

11. Mirazur, Menton, France

10. The Ledbury, London, UK

9. Alinea, Chicago, U.S.

8. Arzak, San Sebastián, Spain

7. D.O.M, Sao Paulo, Brazil (and Best in South America)

6. Mugaritz, Errenteria, Spain

5. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London, UK

4. Eleven Madison Park, New York, U.S. (and Best in North America)

3. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

2. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

1. Noma, Copenhagen, Denmark

The award for the world’s best pastry chef went to Jordi Roca of El Celler De Can Roca, and the award for best female chef went to Helena Rizzo of Mani in Sao Paulo.

