Nebraska's Head Coach Didn't Think The Penn State Game Should Have Been Played

Photo: AP Images

Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini thought yesterday’s game against Penn State should have never been played.Here’s what he said after the game:



Going into the football game, I didn’t think the game should have been played, for a lot of different reasons. … The situation that’s going on is bigger than football. It’s bigger than that game we just played. It’s bigger than the young men in the game who would have missed it had they called it off.

There were whispers that the game could be postponed or canceled early last week, but it was never considered a serious possibility.

Nebraska won 17-14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.