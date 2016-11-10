A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and Kings had to play the end of a quarter again because of an oversight by the referees

A bizarre scene unfolded Tuesday night (no, not that one) between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, as the two teams to had to take part in a do-over.

At the end of the second quarter, DeMarcus Cousins was fouled underneath the basket. The foul should have put the Kings in the bonus, meaning Cousins would shoot free throws.

Instead, the referees didn’t realise the foul number and game action continued without Cousins shooting free throws. On the other end, Pelicans guard E’Twaune Moore made a layup to cut the Kings lead to 51-48 and the two teams went into halftime.

However, during halftime, the referees realised their mistake and added 18.9 seconds to the clock to re-play the end of the second quarter during what would normally be the start of the third quarter. Cousins shot his free throws, making both, then the Pelicans went down the other way, and Langston Galloway missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Then, the third quarter began, with the Pelicans trailing the Kings by seven, instead of three.

Kings assistant coach Bob Thornton told a sideline reporter, “This is the first of my career. We had a situation where [the refs] could correct it, and now we’re gonna come back and replay it.” He noted that the Kings told the referees they were in the bonus and should have shot free throws.

While a four-point swing can be a big deal, the Pelicans didn’t seem to take it particularly hard. Head coach Alvin Gentry said after the game that he had not ever seen such a situation, but added, “That is the rule. They didn’t know they were in the bonus, they went back and replayed it. It wasn’t that big a deal.”

The Kings went on to win 102-94. The Pelicans are 0-8 this season.

