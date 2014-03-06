Stunning GoPro Video Beautifully Captures A Pelican Taking Flight For The First Time

This is some stunning footage.

GoPro recently uploaded a video of a pelican learning to fly, shot on a GoPro camera.

According to the GoPro team, the pelican, named Bigbird, was abandoned by his flock and stumbled ashore after a storm. He was taken in by the staff of Greystoke Mahale in Tanzania.

Watch as Bigbird the pelican flies for the first time:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.