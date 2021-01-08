Pele denies that he changed his Instagram bio to spite Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star overtook him in the all-time goalscoring charts

Getty Images Pele after winning the third and final World Cup of his career.

Pele has denied claims that he changed his Instagram biography to spite Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star overtook him in the all-time scoring charts.

The Brazilian was widely reported, including by Insider, of having changed his Instagram to say he is the leading goalscorer of all time after Ronaldo scored his 758th goal.

“The bio text has always been the same since I joined the platform,” he tweeted.

A search of internet archive Wayback Machine shows that the biography has been the same since at least May 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has issued a denial of claims that he changed his Instagram biography to spite Cristiano Ronaldo over the number of goals he has scored.

It was widely reported earlier this week, including by Insider, that Pele had changed his biography to include the line “Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283),” soon after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 758th goal in professional football.

In doing so, Ronaldo moved into second place in official scoring charts, which put Pele on 757 goals.

The 1,283 goal figure cited on Pele’s Instagram includes more than 500 goals he scored in unofficial tour matches and exhibitions throughout his career, and is disputed by many football record keepers.

On Wednesday, Pele’s official Twitter account tweeted a denial of changing his biography on Instagram, saying it has “always been the same.”

“I was accused by the press of having changed my Instagram bio to overshadow these big stars that are breaking my records,” the tweet, originally sent in Portuguese, said.

“The bio text has always been the same since I joined the platform. None of this should distract us from your incredible achievements.”

According to an Insider search on internet archive Wayback Machine, Pele’s Instagram biography has included the reference to being the leading goalscorer of all time since at least May 2020, more than six months before Ronaldo overtook the Brazilian.

Pele now sits third in the all-time goalscoring charts, behind Ronaldo, and leading scorer Josef Bican, a Czech striker who hit 805 goals during a career spanning the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.

Ronaldo broke Pele’s total number of goals just days after Lionel Messi overtook Pele as the highest scorer for a single club in history, another claim that the Brazilian star has disputed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.