WATCH: Goalie's Stick Stops Puck Without Help From Goalie

During overtime of last night’s 3-2 Nashville Predators win over the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne made one of the saves of the season. Or his stick did.



Rinne wasn’t actually holding his stick at the time, an Oilers player had knocked it out of his hands moments before Shawn Horcoff’s shot. Referees called this a legitimate save, presumably because Rinne didn’t abandon the stick willingly.

Take a look:



