Peking duck is one of the best things you can eat in Beijing

Peking duck is a traditional dish in Beijing, China, where it has been served for hundreds of years. The duck is hung upside-down and roasted in a special oven, which makes the skin extra crispy and golden. Once cooked, the duck is sliced up and rolled into thin pancakes. Toppings include hoisin sauce, roasted garlic, cucumber and white onion.

