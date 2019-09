From peHUB: Nielsen, the world’s largest TV and consumer measurement company, plans to begin hiring bankers for its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.



Nielsen’s private equity backers offering will value the company’s equity and debt at up to $21 billion, the newspaper reported in its electronic edition.

Continue reading on peHUB >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.