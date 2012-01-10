A Quick Reminder Of Why Ben Bernanke's Task Is Incredibly Tough

Photo: AP

Yesterday’s resignation of Swiss National Bank chief Philipp Hildebrand has people discussing again the Swiss Franc price ceiling against the euro.Basically, last summer the SNB promised that it would not let the Franc rise above a certain level against the Euro, a move it felt it had to make, because the Euro crisis was causing such a rush of safe haven inflows that the currency was getting too expensive, and hobbling exporters.



Matt Yglesias at Slate points out that at the time, some people wondered whether the SNB would be able to maintain the price ceiling. However it hasn’t been an issue at all since then.

The central bank can create unlimited quantities of Swiss francs instantly. If a man with the ability to create an unlimited quantity of diamonds warned you that the price of diamonds was about to fall, would you bet against him? You’d have to be insane. What you’d do is unload any diamonds you happen to own ASAP.

This is definitely true. The SNB just hits the print button, and speculators who might think they can go long the Swiss Franc are instantly vanquished.

Now though, at the end of Ygelsias post, he throws in this…

And for all the same reasons that you can always push your exchange rate down, you should always be able to push your medium-term price level expectations up.

Sorry, this just doesn’t fly.

Let’s back up.

The point Yglesias is getting at here is that The Fed could be doing a lot more to stoke inflation expectations (and therefore spending and end demand and so on) simply by being very explicit about where they want inflation to go. If the SNB can set the price of the Swiss Franc without any challenge, why can’t our Fed just do the same with regard to inflation, and rescue the economy by cranking up inflation to 6?

But here’s the problem. The SNB does have something akin to PRINT FRANC button that it can use to back up its stated target. When it says that it’s going to create a EUR/CHF floor of 1.20, it’s not just using words, it can back it up through actual action.

The Fed on the other hand doesn’t have a CREATE INFLATION button*. It might have some tools that are quasi-proxies for this, such as lowering rates, or buying assets, or some other mechanisms, but these are crude, at best. Even if the Fed could just print dollars and throw them from helicopters (a proposition that’s legally dicey), that still wouldn’t be the same as creating actual inflation, though it may, possibly feed into that.

Here’s another way to think about it: The SNB could set a EUR/CHF floor without having to say anything about it. It could, internally, set a floor of 1.20, and then whenever it looked like it was going to fall below it, the SNB would step in, and buy Euros, and then after doing that for a while, the market would realise — even without the SNB saying anything — that the “floor” was 1.20, and that there was no good reason to bet against that.

But the Fed couldn’t do the same with inflation or price expectations. It doesn’t have a mechanism to force inflation to a certain level, and then intervene behind the scenes without having to actually state anything.

For the Fed to induce inflation, it would literally need to hope that merely by stating something, the desired effect would happen. There’s a lot more faith and magic involved in the Fed’s ability to target inflation than the SNB’s ability to target the EUR/CHF exchange rate.

Bottom line: Bernanke’s task is really tough, and anyone who claims that the key to fixing the economy is for him to just make a bold statement, and then back it up is overestimating the Fed’s available tools.

—————————–

*Note: We could see one way that the Fed could effectively induce inflation, and that would be for the Fed to print up money, and then use that to buy up real world assets like houses, and land, and offices, and hire workers, and so on, so that the price of each one of these goes up. However it should be plainly obvious that this is not at all trivial, like printing Swiss Francs is, and it would also be legally dubious. One could quickly imagine the Fed having its powers taken away from it by Congress the moment it embarked on this path, which would undermine the idea that it could permanently back up its stated inflation goal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.