These 5th Graders From Massachusetts Will Restore Your Faith In America's Future

Every day, we hear stories about bullying. And the intensifying levels of cruelty often leave us sickened as we hopelessly try to figure out why this happens.

But a recent story reported by WCVB out of Bridgewater, Mass. reminds us that the bullies don’t always win.

Danny Keefe, a 6-year-old first-grader at Mitchell Elementary School, suffered from a serious brain hemorrhage after he was born. This left him with both physical and mental handicaps.

Keefe, who has speech problems, also chooses to wear a jacket and tie to school every day.

And almost inevitably, Keefe became the target of bullying.

However, the response was unexpected and it’ll break your stone-cold heart.

Tommy Cooney, an 11-year-old fifth-grade peewee football player, and his football teammates came to school one day dressed just like their buddy Danny wearing jackets and ties.

“We heard that Danny was getting picked on. So we thought we would have a day to dress up like Danny,” said Cooney. “…to show Danny that we love him.”

This incredible level of maturity should restore your faith in America’s future. The kids could’ve retaliated and engaged the bullies in any number of ways. But rather than lowering themselves to the level of the bullies, they rallied around Danny and lifted him up.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts House of Representatives recognised the “band of brothers” with a special citation.

Watch WCVB’s video at YouTube.com (via BuzzFeed).

