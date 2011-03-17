Peet's Coffee Surges On Talk Of A Starbucks Takeover

Photo: Flickr/Thomas Abbs

Peet’s Coffee & Tea is up nearly 4% on talks of a possible deal with Starbucks.rumours about an agreement between the two coffee companies have been circulating for a few months but the stock is surging today on a new DealReporter article that said the two parties recently discussed the matter.



Peet’s has a packaged coffee business and a market value of $589 million, according to Reuters.

This is the latest potential deal in the coffee space. Starbucks and Green Mountain recently announced a single-brewing deal that sent Green Mountain shares surging.

