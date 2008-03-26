Peerflix Fails To Kill Netflix, Focuses On Ads

DVD swapping service Peerflix is shutting down, effective April 23, Webware reports. The company will now focus on its Peerflix Media Network, an ad network focused on movie lovers.



Will Peerflix make it as yet another ad network — today’s popular refuge for failed Web companies? Too early to tell. But just as VideoEgg is better off as a video ad network than it was trying to kill YouTube, Peerflix might find a better business serving ads to movie fans than it did officiating DVD trades.

