TOP PEER-TO-PEER LENDING MARKETS: The leading countries for alternative finance and the next high-growth markets

Since the financial crisis, borrowers have been eager to get lower interest rates and better access to credit, while lenders have searched for higher returns on their investments. Banks, saddled with regulatory burdens, haven’t been able to fully meet these needs. This has left room for the growth of a new market — peer-to-peer lending.

Peer-to-peer lenders like Prosper and Lending Club run online platforms that can quickly and automatically match borrowers seeking a loan to an investor willing to provide the funds for that loan at an attractive interest rate.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analyse the factors that have helped nurture the most successful markets for peer-to-peer lending, identify the next high-growth markets, and assess the risks that could stall the industry’s progress. We also provide a companion report explaining how P2P lending works and why it solves the inefficiencies of the traditional lending model.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

