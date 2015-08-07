The UK is beating the US in the peer-to-peer alternative lending market --  here's why

The UK generated nearly $US2.3 billion in peer-to-peer (P2P) loans in 2014, making its alternative lending market the largest in the world on a per capita basis. To illustrate,

72% more lending volume is transacted in the UK than in the US per person.

The UK’s success in P2P lending can be largely attributed to a positive regulatory environment and consumer attitudes that are wary of traditional banking. Now, continental Europe is following UK’s lead, generating significant activity over the past three years: countries with large economies that weren’t generating any revenue in P2P business lending are processing millions.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analyse the factors that have helped nurture the most successful markets for peer-to-peer lending, identify the next high-growth markets, and assess the risks that could stall the industry’s progress. We also provide a companion report explaining how P2P lending works and why it solves the inefficiencies of the traditional lending model.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The alternative finance market in Europe reached nearly €3 billion ($US3.9 billion) in 2014, a 144% jump, and small-business P2P loan volume in France grew almost 4,000% last year, to reach €8.2 million ($US10.6 million). Although the industry is flourishing, there are serious risks that could derail it: Interest rate hikes, new regulations, frayed bank relationships, and other factors could put a stop to the industry’s current surge.

