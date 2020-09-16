You won't be able to buy Halloween or Christmas-themed Peeps marshmallows this year due to the pandemic — the next special batch will be for Easter

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images Hundreds of Marshmallow Peeps move down the conveyor belt to be boxed up at Just Born, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA 29 March, 2004.

Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day Peeps will not be sold in upcoming months, as the company that makes the marshmallow treat is prepping for Easter after a months-long closure.

This also includes seasonal versions of Mike and Ikes, and Hot Tamales.

Regular peeps will still be available to purchase.

With Halloween just around the corner, retailers are beginning to set out decorations, costumes, and other Halloween-related products. But one noteworthy candy won’t be getting a Halloween version: Peeps.

In a statement provided by Delish, Just Born Quality Confections, the maker of the marshmallow treat, said the lack of Halloween Peeps is due the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s not just Halloween versions â€” Christmas and Valentine’s Day varieties will not be hitting the market either this year.

“In early May, we resumed limited production after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates. This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies,” the company said.

In the past, the Halloween shapes include pumpkins, ghosts, and monsters. Classic peeps will still be available in stores.

The company also hopes this decision will help “focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for [Peeps] for next Easter season.” The chick-shaped peeps are incredibly popular for the company, with roughly 5.5 million peeps made a day, totalling over 2 billion peeps a year, according to CNN.

The Pennsylvania-owned candy maker also confirmed that there will be no seasonal flavours for its other candies, including Mike and Ikes and Hot Tamales.

