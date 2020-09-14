Peeps candy won't be in production until Easter 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images Hundreds of Marshmallow Peeps move down the conveyor belt to be boxed up at Just Born, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA 29 March, 2004.

Peeps candy will not be produced this year for Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day due to the pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections, the company that makes Peeps, said it will stop production for the upcoming holidays to prepare for Easter 2021.

“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” Just Born said in a statement.

The fluffy Peeps candies that are a holiday favourite won’t be available on the shelves until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to pennlive.com.

The company that makes Peeps, Just Born Quality Confections, is terminating production, for now, to prepare for Easter next year, the outlet reported. This means the candy will not be available for Halloween, Christmas, or Valentine’s Day, according to the report.

Located in Pennsylvania, the company froze production in the spring as coronavirus circulated across the state, pennlive.com reported. According to the outlet, the company said it re-opened in mid-May with new measures to ensure the safety of its employees.

The company said it will continue the seasonal marshmallow treats for Halloween of 2021, according to the outlet.

The Associated Press reported that Easter is one of the most hectic times of years for confectioners â€”those who make candy treatsâ€” as people love to eat popular sweets during the holiday season.

