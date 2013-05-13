'Peeples' Will Be Tyler Perry's First Box-Office Bomb

‘Peeples’ is a box-office dud.

Tyler Perry’s “Peeples” will be his lowest box-office opening ever.



The film, starring Kerry Washington and Craig Robinson (“The Office”) took in a mere $1.1 million Friday night and another $1.8 million Saturday evening, according to Deadline.

Granted, the film isn’t a typical Perry release.

“Peeples” isn’t written or directed by him. Rather, Perry serves as a producer and the film has been advertised as a “Tyler Perry presents” flick. Tina Chism, who previously wrote the screenplay for “Drumline,” directed and wrote the film.

Deadline reports “Peeples” had a small budget estimated at $15 million.

Fandango told Business Insider the film was accounting for 2% of online ticket sales Friday as of early afternoon. Compare this to 67% for “The Great Gatsby.”

Currently, it appears the film will take in a total of $4 million for the entire weekend.

Previously, Perry’s lowest box-office opening was “Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls” from 2007. That film earned $11.2 million debut weekend.

Meanwhile “Gatsby” is exceeding box-office expectations. The film took in $19.4 million Friday, and will most likely finish the weekend with more than a $50 million haul. Originally, predictions saw the Baz Luhrmann directed film earning closer to $40 million.

