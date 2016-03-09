The much-hated 'Yelp for People' app is here -- and it's getting savaged in the App store

The so-called “Yelp for People” app that allows you to review fellow humans instead of businesses has officially launched, and it’s already getting savaged in the App Store with negative reviews.

“Absolutely the worst idea in internet history,” reads one review. Another says, “I can see this app ruining a few innocent lives.”

That “Peeple” would be hit with tons of one-star reviews is not much of a surprise, since the app has been marred with controversy ever since its founders spoke with The Washington Post in September. Founder Julia Cordray explained that anyone could leave a review of someone they knew highlighting their positive or negative personal or professional qualities, or how they are from a romantic standpoint.

The Post article called the idea “terrifying” while The Next Web coined it “defamation-as-a-service.”

The controversy pushed the Peeple founders to change their tune somewhat, with the app’s official launch on Monday touting its “anti-abuse and accountability features” to create a “positive, supporting community.”

According to BuzzFeed, one of the biggest changes to the initial design for Peeple is that only people who opt into the app can be reviewed, so if you don’t download it, you won’t have a profile. And negative reviews can be hidden from your profile, though they can be seen by users who pay an additional fee for a “Truth Licence” that shows all reviews that have been left, hidden or not.

Even with the changes, the hate from September has not dissipated. One reviewer claims to have downloaded the app just to write a protest review, which seems to be the case with others leaving one stars.

“[The app founders] have created an app which will be used to throw faeces at individuals for their personal profit,” the review says.

You can check out the app and reviews here.

