A Danish Man Has Discovered How To Peel A Bucket Of Potatoes In Less Than A Minute

A man from Denmark discovered a brilliant way to peel a bucket of potatoes in less than a minute, and posted it onto his Facebook wall.
Immediately, the video went viral.
The entire process — first spotted on Reddit by AOL_ — takes about 50 seconds, and involves attaching a new, clean toilet brush to a power drill, throwing the potatoes into a pocket with some water, and and letting the brush whip up the water and potatoes, eventually removing the outer layer of skin.
Here’s how it looks:
Using a hose and the toilet brush, the potatoes get whipped up:
Final result:
This would be particularly helpful around Thanksgiving, when large amounts of spuds are required for mashed potatoes. The only problem is this is a messy process, probably best relegated to your backyard like the video demonstrates.
Watch the full video below.
Post by Leo Morten Lund.
