Who has time to peel dozens of apples at once?

Not Jasper van Ramshorst, who took to Facebook with a kitchen hack that’s been making its way around the Internet this past week.

Ramshorst simply uses a power drill to spin the apples at high speed while holding a peeler against the skin of the fruit.

Check it out:

(via LaughingSquid)

