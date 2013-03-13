These Stats Show SXSW's Core Audience Is Middle-Aged Men From Texas

Jim Edwards
austin, texas, sxsw, music, street, peopleSXSW in Austin, Texas.

Photo: Flickr / Visualist Images

PeekAnalytics, a company that analyses social media demographics, took a deep dive through tweets published by Twitter users during the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, to see who exactly was at the meeting.Needless to say, a lot of ad execs were there.

About 71,000 attendees created 109,000 tweets with the #SXSW hashtag, PeekAnalytics found. The company’s database allowed it to break down who made those tweets, how much they earned, who they worked for, and where they lived.

One big surprise: Young execs from Silicon Valley tech startups are not over-represented at SXSW. Rather, the predominant demographics are middle-aged male ad execs from Austin itself.

Here’s the data.

The 71,000 attendees' tweets were exposed to a potential audience of 65 million people.

It's a sausage-fest: SXSW goers are mostly men, mostly between the ages of 26 and 45.

SXSW is not that interesting to young people: People who follow SXSW attendees on Twitter are mostly middle-aged ...

... Regardless of their gender.

No surprises here: They live in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. One in 5 SXSW tweeters is from Texas.

Attendees over-index in the $100K-plus salary range, and are disproportionately from the marketing, PR, media and entertainment industries. Note that the festival UNDER-indexes in the tech, software and telco fields.

SHOCK: Users over-index for social media use. (Except for MySpace!)

Here's who's nailing it in social media ...

