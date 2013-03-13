These Stats Show SXSW's Core Audience Is Middle-Aged Men From Texas

SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Photo: Flickr / Visualist Images

PeekAnalytics, a company that analyses social media demographics, took a deep dive through tweets published by Twitter users during the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, to see who exactly was at the meeting.Needless to say, a lot of ad execs were there.



About 71,000 attendees created 109,000 tweets with the #SXSW hashtag, PeekAnalytics found. The company’s database allowed it to break down who made those tweets, how much they earned, who they worked for, and where they lived.

One big surprise: Young execs from Silicon Valley tech startups are not over-represented at SXSW. Rather, the predominant demographics are middle-aged male ad execs from Austin itself.

Here’s the data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.