The full trailer for 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday' is out and it's full of classic Pee-wee laughs

Netflix has released the first full trailer for “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” and it certainly looks like fans of the loveable character from the 1980s will not be disappointed by his zany new adventure.

This time around, Pee-wee is loving life in his hometown until a mysterious stranger (Joe Manganiello) strolls in one day and inspires Pee-wee to set out on his first-ever holiday.

And as with all of Pee-wee’s endeavours, we find him meeting interesting people — like a friendly Amish family — and getting into entertaining situations that might just turn out to be dangerous — like giving female bank robbers a lift.

Watch the trailer below. It launches on Netflix March 18.

