Netflix releases heartwarming Pee-wee Herman movie teaser and release date

After almost 30 years without him, the loveable Pee-wee Herman is finally returning to the screen.

Netflix announced Tuesday that its movie “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” will be on the streaming service beginning March 18.

Produced by Judd Apatow along with Paul Reubens, who will also reprise his legendary Pee-wee character, the movie follows the bow tie-savvy character on his latest adventure.

Watch the fun teaser Netflix released along with the announcement:

