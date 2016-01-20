Netflix releases heartwarming Pee-wee Herman movie teaser and release date

YouTube/Netflix‘Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.’
After almost 30 years without him, the loveable Pee-wee Herman is finally returning to the screen.
Netflix announced Tuesday that its movie “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” will be on the streaming service beginning March 18.
Produced by Judd Apatow along with Paul Reubens, who will also reprise his legendary Pee-wee character, the movie follows the bow tie-savvy character on his latest adventure.
Watch the fun teaser Netflix released along with the announcement:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.