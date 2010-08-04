Guess Which 5 Major European Banks This Hedge Fund Manager Is Shorting

Pedro Noronha, the former JPMorgan portfolio manager who’s now chief executive of Noster Capital, is currently short 5 major European banks.



The hedge fund manager told The Telegraph that one of the main reasons he’s shorting his a$$ off is how crappy he thinks the stress tests were:

“The point of a stress test is that you stress something until it breaks. These tests included a ridiculous definition of tier-one capital and allowed some banks with… 1.7% to show levels above 6%.”

Right now his fund is short 5 major European banks:

Barclays

Spain’s BBVA

UBS

Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo

Italy’s UBI

He won’t say if he’s short any other banks, but if he is, they’re likely to be two banks that everyone else is feeling pretty good about right now.

“Two months ago everybody was in a panic about the sovereign debt crisis, and now it’s like everybody is going on holiday and everything is fine.”

Noronha also seems ready to short US banks at the drop of a hat.

He told the Telegraph:

The biggest danger remains the US housing market

There’s a new wave of low-quality “Alt-A” and “Option ARM” mortgages that face refinancing.

They could lead to a new fall in US real estate values, which could translate into a further series of losses for financial institutions still exposed to the US property market, which triggered the original crisis in 2007.

