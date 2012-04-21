Fenway Park's 100th Anniversary Celebration Included Fighter Jets, Legends And A Possibly Drunk Pedro Martinez

Photo: NESN
Fenway Park turned 100 years old today, and just like in 1912, the Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees (known as the Highlanders in 1912).But prior to the game, there was a touching ceremony that included dozens of Red Sox legends, and some members of Boston royalty throwing out the ceremonial first pitches.
In all, it was a nice, simple celebration. Well, it was until Kevin Millar and Pedro Martinez got involved, but more on that in a moment.
On the next few pages, we will take a look at the scene today at Fenway Park and how the Red Sox celebrated the first 100 years of one of America’s most beloved ballparks.
Jerry Remy is one of the more beloved Red Sox, but never hit a home run at Fenway Park (he had 7 home runs in his career)
It was nice to see that at least some of the former players wore period-appropriate throwbacks (non-white)
Caroline Kennedy was among those that threw out the ceremonial first pitch, just as her great-grandfather did when Fenway Park opened in 1912
Kevin Millar and Pedro Martinez led a bizarre toast in which they were hoping to break a Guinness record
Millar and Pedro sounded like they might have been enjoying some adult beverages before the ceremony
