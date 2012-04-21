Fenway Park's 100th Anniversary Celebration Included Fighter Jets, Legends And A Possibly Drunk Pedro Martinez

Photo: NESN

Fenway Park turned 100 years old today, and just like in 1912, the Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees (known as the Highlanders in 1912).But prior to the game, there was a touching ceremony that included dozens of Red Sox legends, and some members of Boston royalty throwing out the ceremonial first pitches.



In all, it was a nice, simple celebration. Well, it was until Kevin Millar and Pedro Martinez got involved, but more on that in a moment.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the scene today at Fenway Park and how the Red Sox celebrated the first 100 years of one of America’s most beloved ballparks.

