Pedro Martinez And Kevin Millar Took The Microphone And Demanded That The Fenway Park Crowd Drink With Them

Remember when the Red Sox got in all sorts of trouble for drinking in the clubhouse during games? Well, today’s “toast” by Kevin Millar and Pedro Martinez only propels the debaucherous image of the Red Sox franchise.



During Fenway Park’s 100th anniversary celebration, Millar declares that “it’s time to cowboy up” once again. Then he tells the crowd to drink and proceeds to take a swig from a champagne bottle. When he sees that most of the crowd doesn’t follow his lead, Millar stops drinking and demands of the Fenway faithful to “DRINK! Let’s go!”

Here’s video of the very awkward moment led by Kevin Millar and Pedro Martinez:

And check out photos from Fenway Park’s 100th anniversary celebration HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.