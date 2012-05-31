Here Is The Photo Of The Man Suspected Of Killing Boy Who Disappeared In 1979

The New York City Police Department recently released a photo of Pedro Hernandez, the man suspected of killing Etan Patz in 1979.



Hernandez told police he strangled the 6-year-old boy as he walked to school, wrapped the body in a bag, and put it in a box.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently housed at Bellevue Hospital centre, The New York Times is reporting.

Photo: NYPD

DON’T MISS: New York Cops Might Dig Through Landfill For 6-Year-Old Patz’s Remains >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.