Paedophiles Have Created A Deep Web Version Of Kickstarter To Crowdfund Child Porn

Child pornographers have created a new hidden website where paedophiles can crowdfund child pornography.

Deep Dot Web reports that paedophiles have turned to the deep web in search of a safe haven to share their illegal photos and videos.

The deep web is a series of sites that aren’t accessible through normal web browsers. To open a so-called “Onion” link, you need a special anonymous web browser called Tor.

The paedophile crowdfunding site was set up because child abusers are unhappy about piracy. They complain that only one person buys their abuse videos, and the files are then posted online for paedophiles to view for free.

Now, paedophiles are turning to a new crowdfunding site. Child pornographers set a target amount for their videos, and only when it is reached is the file released. Everybody who pays at least 0.05 Bitcoin (around $US20) will then receive a copy of the video. Just like Kickstarter, if the target amount isn’t met, then everybody gets their money back and the video isn’t released.

Here’s how the site describes its fundraising model:

This site is the best method for child porn producers to sell their content. Before, it was almost impossible to make commercial grade child porn, since as soon as they sell it to one person, that video is all over TOR for free. This site aims to solve that problem by having many pedos each contribute a small amount of bitcoin towards the video.

The paedophile crowdfunding site is also positioning itself as some kind of rights group. In the site’s “We Care” section, it urges child pornographers to pay young girls a “fair wage” so that they can afford to pay for college.

