A classic childrens' brand is reinventing itself as a hangover cure

Pedialyte wants adult customers.

The beverage company, which has previously been a cure for children dehydrated from colds or flu, is now marketing itself as a hangover cure.

Many adults began sharing Pedialyte as a way to combat hangovers on social media, the company in a news release. Some adults interviewed by Marketplace.org claim the drink works better than Gatorade.

As a result, adult consumption of the beverage has increased by more than 57% in the past five years. One in three of the brand’s consumers are now adults.

The company hopes marketing Pedialyte’s hydrating qualities to revelers will lead to double-digit sales growth.

Sales of the oral electrolyte solution previously rose during cold and flu season and dropped off severely. Since adults started buying the beverage, sales have stabilised.

The brand’s “see the Lyte” ads feature young adults stumbling to the refrigerator in the morning.

Pedialyte also released a powdered version of its solution aimed at adult customers.

Men’s Health magazine claims its a myth that electrolyte beverages like Pedialyte and Gatorade cure hangovers better than plain water.

“Research has shown Gatorade is no better for a hangover than water from your tap, so save your money,” Men’s Health writes.

NOW WATCH: These Clinics In New York And Las Vegas Are Using IV Drips To Treat Hangovers



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.