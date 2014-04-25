An Artist Created Luxury Packaging For Everyday Items

San Francisco’s
Museum of Craft and Design is debuting a new exhibit by Peddy Mergui that displays luxury branding covering everyday food items.
In ‘Wheat is Wheat is Wheat,’ Mergui portrays dressed-up food such as Louis Vuitton salami and Burberry yogurt. “Through the creation of supermarket environment vignettes, in which products are re-branded, Mergui presents basic grocery items with well-known luxury labels and aesthetics, effectively turning a viewer’s perception of quality on its head,” the exhibit’s website explains.
The Israel-based artist wanted to showcase the relationship between ethics, design, and economics as well as the “arbitrary connection” between a product and its packaging. But we just think it’s fun to see Gucci’s logo on something other than a wallet or belt.
The exhibit opened April 12th and will run until June 15th.
Check out the photos below:
