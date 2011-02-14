Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Instructable user samsmith17’s solution for riding in the dark is a lot snazzier than your typical bicycle light:

“This summer I realised that you don’t need a driver to run your el wire if you’re putting it on a bike. I hooked a stepper motor up to a transformer from an old cell phone charger and it ramped up the voltage enough to light up my bike in real-time. It even fades on and off with speed, and changes colour with the changing frequency. It was one of my best maker moments – to connect two things I knew – that steppers produce AC and El wire takes AC – and put them together to see if it would actually work in real life and it did!“

Via Pedal-Powered EL Wire Night Bike Light on WonderHowTo.

