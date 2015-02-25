Some people loaded up on Pebble watches when they went on sale

With the Apple Watch set to arrive in just two months, Pebble, which introduced the first modern smartwatch on Kickstarter in 2012, returned to the crowdfunding platform on Tuesday to unveil its latest creation, the Pebble Time. The response has been enormous: It doubled its initial goal of $US500,000 in less than an hour, and at the time of this writing, more than 28,000 backers have pledged more than $US5.8 million towards the latest smartwatch.

Based on Pebble data charted for us by BI Intelligence, more than 24,000 people have bought a single unit of the new Pebble Time today, as the company offered early bird discounts ranging from $US20 to $US40 off its eventual retail price of $US199. More than 2,000 backers purchased two watches, 52 people bought 5 watches, 18 people bought 10 watches, and nearly 50 people dropped $US5,000 or more to get 30 Pebble Time watches.

Though this is obviously great news for Pebble, it’s also great for smartwatch makers like Apple, Samsung, and others: It proves that there’s substantial interest in this product category, so long as the device itself is useful for everyday wear.

