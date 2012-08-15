Take A Look At The Slick Interface On The Pebble Smartwatch

Kickstarter heavyweight Pebble has released a video walkthrough of how the user interface for its smartwatch will work.



The Pebble is is a gadget with a tiny e-ink screen that you wear on your wrist and connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. From there you can get caller ID alerts, control music playing on your phone, and get notifications from a variety of other apps.

The Pebble is expected to launch in September.

Check it out:

