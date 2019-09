Photo: Pebble, via Kickstarter

Kickstarter fans are going nuts for Pebble, the wearable smart watch that connects to your smartphone.The project has raised more than $4.65 million from about 32,000 backers so far.



So why are people so excited for Pebble? Keep reading for a breakdown of its features.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.