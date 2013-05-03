Check Out These Awesome Custom Displays For The Pebble Smart Watch

My Pebble FacesThe Pebble smart watch blew up Kickstarter when it was introduced. It raised millions of dollars and had tech gurus raving.



We have one of our own and love it – it might be our favourite smartphone accessory. While it has plenty of utility on its own, alerting you to incoming calls, emails, and texts, we loved the customizability of the watch faces.

Developers are only limited by their imaginations, and as you’ll see, they’ve had no trouble coming up with some interesting and peculiar ones.

