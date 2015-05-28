8 things the new Pebble smartwatch can do that the Apple Watch can't do

Pebble claims the new Time smartwatch can last up to seven days on a single charge, while Apple claims the Apple Watch has an 'all-day' battery life of 18 hours, so there's little contest there. It also realistically needs to be recharged every night.

Battery life might be the most important detail on a smartwatch as the battery plays a huge role in what the Watch can do and for how long.

In our tests, we found the Pebble Time lasts a little over four days on a charge. The Apple Watch lasts about a day and a half, so you'll still have to charge it every night.